LeBron James Reveals Colin Kaepernick Sent Him A Heartfelt Letter After NBA Boycott

"Four years ago, on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true."

LeBron James Shares Heartfelt Letter Colin Kaepernick Sent Him

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Amid the outrage following the callous shooting of Jacob Blake, where we witnessed a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer viciously shoot Blake in the back seven times, Black athletes have stepped up and united in saying enough is enough.

The boycott heard around the sports world that was ignited when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to not play also just happen to be four years to the day when Colin Kaepernick began the anthem protest that subsequently led to him to being blackballed by the NFL. Now his sacrifice and the message he pushed by kneeling is being used throughout the sports world to protest the current social injustice and racial tension that Black people are enduring throughout the country.

Kaepernick has been watching, and to show his appreciation, Kap sent a package to one of the NBA’s most vocal leaders, LeBron James, that contained a heartfelt letter thanking the Lakers All-Star for continuing the fight. It read:

"Four years ago, on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true."

James showed in an Instagram Stories post the letter he received from the quarterback with stating:

“Standing/kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you.”

Following the two days of boycotting, which had some thinking the NBA Restart’s playoffs would not resume, the players did come to an agreement to finish the season and will hit the courts on Saturday (Aug.29). It’s clear that Kaepernick was on the right side of history based on the current climate in the country, which is now seeing white and Black athletes are now kneeling together to protest the unnecessary killing of Black people at the hands of law enforcement.

Photo:  Carmen Mandato / Getty

LeBron James Reveals Colin Kaepernick Sent Him A Heartfelt Letter After NBA Boycott  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Photos
