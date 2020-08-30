CLOSE
News
HomeNews

NBA’s Donovan Mitchell Donates $45K To Jacob Blake’s Children, adidas Matches

The educations of Blake's kids have been secured.

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz - Game Four

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is looking out for the kids of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by Kenosha, WI police. The Utah Jazz all-star has donated $45,000 to a scholarship fund for Blake’s 6 children, and adidas has matched.

Mitchell is sponsored by adidas and has a new signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #2, which pays homage to Spider-Man and his “Spidey-Sense.” The shoe dropped on August 28 and for the first 45-hours, Mitchell pledged to donate $45,000 of the proceeds to support the education of Blake’s children, which means $90,000 in total with adidas’ matching donation to “secure the future education.” of the kids

“Education reform is something I really believe and I believe will able to push our future past the point we are at,” said Mitchell in an Instagram announcement. “Allowing kids to understand and be able to go into the same classrooms and be able to be taught at a level playing field is something I believe is the key to generational success and being able to push past racism, systemic racism, voter suppression and everything.”

Where is the lie? Big up to Donovan Mitchell for paying it forward.

NBA’s Donovan Mitchell Donates $45K To Jacob Blake’s Children, adidas Matches  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close