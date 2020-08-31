CLOSE
SPORTS: NFL Draft Still Set for 2021 Event in Cleveland

2020 NFL Draft - Round 1

Source: Handout / Getty

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of events and activities to be canceled, scaled down, or rescheduled.  One major affair that is set to come to The Land is still planning to take place.

It has been announced by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission that the 2021 NFL Draft will go on as scheduled, along with the usual format that the NFL has used before the coronavirus sidelined everything this year.

Cleveland, of course, is going to be the host city for the event that Browns fans are more than excited to see taking place locally.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The 2021 NFL Draft continues to be planned as a live event utilizing social distance guidelines,” the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said in an official statement.

Still with so many unknowns, the April 28 – May 1 event could look different than most other large Draft celebrations of the past.

Other major sporting events set to come to Cleveland, along with the NFL Draft, include the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The 2020 draft took place virtually over a three-day period back in April with approximately 55 million viewers watching the ceremony and celebration.

 

