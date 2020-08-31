CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]

Colon cancer is named the number 3 cancer that kills people.  Dr. Collier breaks down the early signs of colon and rectal cancer. He also explains that getting a colonoscopy is a test that should be taken by the age of 45 years old for African-Americans.  If this type of cancer runs in your family, he suggests getting tested at any age. He says that getting a colonoscopy should be a test where there is no co-pay required.

Listen to Dr. Collier explain healthy habits that may prevent colon cancer in the future.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close