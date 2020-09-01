CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Relive Brandy & Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzuz Instagram Live Battle

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Talk about range, legacy, history and more — Brandy and Monica have all of that. The two reunited for their first in-person sit down in over eight years when they took part in a Verzuz celebration on Monday (August 31) and managed to set a few records in the process.

The three-hour event covered numerous topics from Sen. Kamala Harris making an appearance and showing how excited she was for the Verzuz, Monica’s fight to free Corey Miller from prison, her growth with Dallas Austin as a young singer singing grown songs on her debut album, Brandy reliving classics with Babyface, her own monumental debut album at more. Of course, the two addressed the elephant in the room when it came to their long feud and it was a “needed” conversation, according to Monica.

“I wanted to speak to you face to face… I really do admire what you’ve done musically and personally. It was time for us to have the conversation that was had earlier,” Monica told Brandy.

In all, the ladies held a Verzuz Instagram record of more than 1.2 million viewers simultaneously on the platform and gave us three hours of some of their favorite songs!

Relive all the Black girl magic from Mo and Brandy below.

RELATED: 10 Times Brandy And Monica Influenced Black Culture

RELATED: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Brandy &amp; Monica Hits?

RELATED: Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite Vocalists And Who’d She Want For A Biopic! [EXCLUSIVE]

Relive Brandy & Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzuz Instagram Live Battle  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 hours ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close