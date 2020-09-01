CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 1, 2020: VOTE! — Black America’s Coach — Black National Convention

1. Register and Verify

What You Need To Know:

The primary campaign season continues. Today is Primary Election Day in the state of Massachusetts.

2. Farewell To Black America’s Coach

What You Need To Know:

Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. passed away at the age of 78.

3. Coronavirus Update: Amid Public Distrust, Doctors Call for Independent Review of New Vaccine

What You Need To Know:

As vaccine manufacturers prepare to put a cure for Covid-19 on the market, several physicians and health experts nationwide are attempting to create an independent commission to review data from coronavirus vaccine trials before a vaccine is released on the market.

4. 50 Years After Its Beginning, the Black National Convention is Revived

What You Need To Know:

With the goal of beginning a new Black political agenda in an America, Black leaders met in Gary, Indiana in 1972 for the first national Black Political Convention.

5. Very Trendy: MLB And NBA Hire New Chief Inclusion Officers

What You Need To Know:

As sports leagues across the country hit pause on their season to combat social justice issues, the MLB and NBA hired Black Chief Diversity executives to oversee new social inclusion strategies.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 1, 2020: VOTE! — Black America’s Coach — Black National Convention  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 hours ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close