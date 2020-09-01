CLOSE
‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ Tommy Egan Spinoff Officially Confirmed

Don’t get your “Christmas canceled”, Tommy’s on the way.

STARZ announced today the official series order for “POWER BOOK IV: FORCE,” which will be the third new series in the expanded “POWER” Universe from creator, writer, and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “POWER BOOK IV: FORCE” centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Robert Munic (“Vital Signs,” “Ice”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

In case you forgot, Power will be back on television screens VERY soon as one of FOUR spinoffs announced following the “POWER” series finale.

STARZ ‘Original series “POWER BOOK II: GHOST, starring Michael Rainey Jr. as problematic prodigy Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, is set to premiere on Sunday, September 6 at 9 PM ET/PT before moving to its regular timeslot at 8 PM on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, and day and date on the Starzplay international streaming service around the world. The premiere season for “Ghost” will be split into two parts of five episodes each, with the second half scheduled to air later this year.

Another Power spinoff, “POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN,”  is also forthcoming. This serves as the prequel story that takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark. It’s set to resume production this fall for its STARZ debut in 2021. Mekai Curtis stars as young Kanan Stark, alongside an amazing cast including Tony-award winner Patina Miller who will play his mom, Raquel Thomas, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore, and Lovie Simone. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is created by Sascha Penn who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

A fourth “POWER” spinoff previously announced as “POWER Book IV: Influence” starring Larenz Tate as politician Rashad Tate, was not mentioned in a recent press release.

The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the “Power” Universe series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Danielle DeJesus and Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich. The “Power” Universe series are a production of Lionsgate Television.

Will YOU be watching “POWER BOOK II: GHOST” this Sunday and later POWER BOOK IV: FORCE” following Tommy Egan?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ Tommy Egan Spinoff Officially Confirmed  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

