Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle After Destiny’s Child [VIDEO]

Usher is welcoming a new baby into the world with his girlfriend.  This baby will be her first and his third.

Niecy Nash’s fans are confused about her new marriage with her wife, Carol Denise Betts.  Some people didn’t know Nash was divorced from her husband and questioned whether the photos were from a movie role.

LeToya Luckett breaks her silence about her journey after Destiny’s Child.  She explained that she slept in her car and lived on a friend’s couch.

Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear what finally put her on her feet after her struggle.

2017 Essence Festival

Twinsies! All The Times LeToya Luckett’s Baby Girl Looked Just Like Her [PHOTOS]

Twinsies! All The Times LeToya Luckett’s Baby Girl Looked Just Like Her [PHOTOS]

Twinsies! All The Times LeToya Luckett’s Baby Girl Looked Just Like Her [PHOTOS]

Like mother, like daughter! See all the times LeToya Luckett's growing baby girl, Gianna, looked just like her below... SEE ALSO: LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God SEE ALSO: LeToya Luckett’s Daughter Gianna Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram [PHOTOS]

Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle After Destiny’s Child [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

