CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During The US Open

2020 US Open - Day 1

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

It has been well over 150 days since the untimely death of Breonna Taylor. Unfortunately there has been zero progression in arresting the officers who shot her while she was asleep. In fact, officers are attempting to incriminate Breonna instead of bring justice to her name. According to WDRB News, “Jamarcus Glover, the focus of a series of Louisville police raids, including one in which officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, was offered a plea bargain last month if he would admit that Taylor was a member of his organized crime syndicate,” records show. “As part of the July 13 offer, Glover was to acknowledge that over a period of time through April 22 he and several “co-defendants,” including Taylor, engaged in organized crime by trafficking large amounts of drugs “into the Louisville community.”

It’s safe to say Breonna Taylor’s life isn’t valued by the US justice system. Because her murderers have not been arrested yet, celebrities are using their platforms to advocate for her. Oprah featured Breonna on the cover of O Magazine and a few celebrities were seen wearing “Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor” t-shirts. Tennis star Naomi Osaka brought the awareness to the courts of the US Open on Monday night.

Naomi donned a Breonna Taylor mask right before her match. This is one of many. “I have seven,” Osaka told reporters. “It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names, so hopefully, I’ll get to the finals and you can see all of them.”

Can you imagine? If Naomi had a mask for every person killed because of police brutality, she’d have enough to last a few decades. There’s been an influx of athletes using their platform as a way to protest racial injustice. I’m proud of the way they’re stepping up to the plate. You can’t kill us and then expect us to keep you entertained.

DON’T MISS…

Lebron James Turns Maga Hat Into Statement About Breonna Taylor

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During The US Open  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 11 hours ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close