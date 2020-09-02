CLOSE
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick Boseman on IG

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

The unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman this past weekend is still weighing heavy on family, friends, and fans of the man many consider a real-life superhero and with the outpouring of emotions continuing to flood social media, his Black Panther co-star, Letitia Wright recited a moving tribute to the memory of the Hollywood heavyweight.

Posting a video collage on her Instagram page of beautiful scenes from nature and pictures Boseman, Letitia reminisced on their friendship while calling him a “soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.” Wishing she had “more time” with Boseman in the future, Wright explains how she felt he was simply busy all the time and admits she didn’t know he was “dealing with so much” during his battle with cancer.

In the end, Wright captured the feeling many of us shared when we heard the tragic news of Boseman’s passing saying, “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

The tribute was as moving as it was poetic.

Check out the entire post below and try not to shed a tear.

🕊🕊🕊

🕊🕊🕊

