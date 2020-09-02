CLOSE
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah: ‘She Was Charming And Beautiful’

'Mulan' streams on Disney+ Sept. 4.

ROMEO MUST DIE MOVIE STILLS

Source: Getty Images / Getty

After six long months, Disney’s live action remake of their 1998 animated film Mulan is coming to their streaming service Disney+. The Niki Caro-directed film starring Yifei Liu (Mulan), Donnie Yen (Commander Tung), and Jet Li (Emperor) is based on the Chinese folktale “The Ballad of Mulan.” The film, in the same vein, follows a young woman who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father and her country.

Mulan Promo Poster

Source: c/o Disney / Disney

HelloBeautiful’s Sade Spence sat down with Caro, Liu, Yen, and Li to talk about empowering young women and bringing the beloved tale to life while honoring Chinese culture.

“I love the film because it shows Chinese culture very well … Loyalty and devotion… always in Chinese people’s minds [and] their blood,” he started, before reflecting on a value the New Zealand-born director added to the story. “She put ‘true.’ I think that’s Western thinking, but it’s very important. True, be yourself. Every woman, every girl, you are an individual. You are unique.”

Romeo Must Die Premiere

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Li also reflected on his work as an Asian lead opposite Aaliyah in 2000’s Romeo Must Die, a rarity in film and TV at the time.

“I am so glad I have a chance to work with Aaliyah. I always remember she was charming and beautiful,” he said, before thanking the Black community for supporting his films. “It’s great experiences in my life. Thank you for all the African people, African Americans, they support me. I love them.”

Mulan is available to stream at a premium price of $29.99 on Disney+ Sept. 4.

Photos
Close