Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral Promise [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

President Donald Trump just announced a promise on a payroll tax deferral that will affect your personal paychecks and company payrolls. He says he will allow companies to defer their workers’ payroll taxes and suggests that will be permanent.

Our money expert explains that this is actually just a deferment and you may have to pay the money back next year in double taxes.

Most people are confused about what’s actually going on, but Jini Thornton explains why this is almost impossible.  

Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral Promise [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

