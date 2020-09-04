WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 4, 2020: Voter Suppression Attempt? — Coronavirus Update — March Murder of a Black Man

1. Another Attempt At Voter Suppression?

What You Need To Know:

Trump administration officials are trying to make sense of, or rationalize, his latest off the cuff suggestion about trying to vote twice to make sure one’s vote is counted.

2. Video of March Murder of Black Man by Police Released Five Months Later

What You Need To Know:

Five months after the death of Daniel Prude, the family of the Chicago man is calling for charges against the Rochester, NY police.

3. Coronavirus Update: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

In a video posted on Instagram, actor and XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that his family recently tested positive for Covid-19 and are no longer contagious after suffering mild symptoms.

4. Mission Accomplished: Astronaut Jeanette Epps Will Be the First Black Woman on the International Space Station Crew

What You Need To Know:

Black girl magic is making its way to the heavens as Jeanette Epps is set to become the first Black woman to live and work on the International Space Station. The 49-year-old will embark on a six-month mission on NASA’s Boeing Starliner-1, launching in 2021.

5. Who Benefits From Newark’s $5 Billion Opportunity Zone Come Up?

What You Need To Know:

Billions of dollars are pouring into Newark, NJ’s new developments from institutional investors and tax subsidies.

