CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 4, 2020: Voter Suppression Attempt? — Coronavirus Update — March Murder of a Black Man

1. Another Attempt At Voter Suppression?

 

What You Need To Know:

Trump administration officials are trying to make sense of, or rationalize, his latest off the cuff suggestion about trying to vote twice to make sure one’s vote is counted.

2. Video of March Murder of Black Man by Police Released Five Months Later

What You Need To Know:

Five months after the death of Daniel Prude, the family of the Chicago man is calling for charges against the Rochester, NY police.

3. Coronavirus Update: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

In a video posted on Instagram, actor and XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that his family recently tested positive for Covid-19 and are no longer contagious after suffering mild symptoms.

4. Mission Accomplished: Astronaut Jeanette Epps Will Be the First Black Woman on the International Space Station Crew

What You Need To Know:

Black girl magic is making its way to the heavens as Jeanette Epps is set to become the first Black woman to live and work on the International Space Station. The 49-year-old will embark on a six-month mission on NASA’s Boeing Starliner-1, launching in 2021.

5. Who Benefits From Newark’s $5 Billion Opportunity Zone Come Up?

What You Need To Know:

Billions of dollars are pouring into Newark, NJ’s new developments from institutional investors and tax subsidies.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 4, 2020: Voter Suppression Attempt? — Coronavirus Update — March Murder of a Black Man  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 days ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close