CLOSE
News
HomeNewsPolitics

Kanye West Gets Booted From Virginia Ballot

Just tap out already, sir.

President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House

Source: Pool / Getty

Kanye West’s Presidential campaign took another L. Yesterday (Sept. 4), a judge granted an order to removed Yeezy’s name from the Virginia ballot.

Apparently, the “Power” rapper once again got caught peddling the jig when it came to getting the petition signatures needed to get on the ballot legally.

Reports Raw Story:

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Taylor was looking at the electors that were chosen for West’s bid because the people said that they were misled about taking an “Elector Oath.”

“Two signed affidavits were submitted Friday to the State Board of Elections from registered voters who said they were duped into signing up to serve as electors for West in Virginia,” the Washington Post reported on Monday. “In a separate account, an Alexandria woman said Saturday that a man tried to obtain her signature on one of West’s petitions under false pretenses.”

It’s the 9th state in which West has been rejected from being listed on the ballot.

As previously reported, GOP operatives have been tied to helping Kanye West get on ballots nationwide in order to serve as a spoiler to Joe Biden’s campaign. Yeezy himself has copped to this fact.

In a recent interview, West was adamant that he is not in the GOP’s payroll.

Regarless, that pipe dream of Kanye West being an actual Presidential contender just got dimmer.

Kanye West Gets Booted From Virginia Ballot  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 days ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close