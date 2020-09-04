CLOSE
Gary's Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black Women Allegedly Suing Bravo

We don’t know if this is Eva’s Corner or Gary’s Tea today! Eva gave out some exclusive details dealing with season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe Leakes is still nowhere to be found when it comes to recording and castmate, Cynthia Bailey spoke out.  After filming for 2 months, she has yet to see Leakes.

Also allegedly, Bravo may be getting sued by a variety of housewives due to treatment while filming with the company.

[caption id="attachment_3073686" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself. The recently engaged Atlanta house wife alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?    

Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black Women Allegedly Suing Bravo [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

