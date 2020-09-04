CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine To Boost Mental Health [WATCH]

At this point, quarantine is making everyone very fatigue and restless with staying in the house.

Dr. Collier suggests increasing your frequency of sex to help with your mental health while coping with this pandemic.  Increasing sex decreases your anxiety, stress level, and helps with your mental health.

The catch is to have sex with someone within your safe pod because the virus does exist in semen, vaginal fluids, and saliva.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s tips for safe sex while dealing with coronavirus.

  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_846620" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] While the coronavirus has basically shut down socializing in the real sense, technology affords the world an opportunity to stay connected while also satiating our need for visual gratification. As a service to our readers and anyone else in need, we’ve put together a Coronavirus Care Pack of the 20 Best Thirst Traps we’ve seen on the ‘Gram so far. The baes and baddies that caught our eye on Instagram will be familiar to many as names like Draya Michele, Ravie Loso, and other curvy beauties aren’t going to let this quarantine slow their thirst trap schedules off. We’ve even managed to see that some of our former Bangin Candy/Baes and Baddies entrants adding to the thirst trap cause as well. For that keeping score, yes, there will be some videos dispersed throughout the names listed so mind your speakers and enjoy. Enjoy our Corona Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time below. SEE ALSO: Social-Distancing - 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine To Boost Mental Health [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 days ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close