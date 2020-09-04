CLOSE
Robert Pattinson Allegedly Tests Positive For The Rona, Stops Filming of ‘The Batman’

What if the Batman is an anti-masker?

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Source: Vimeo / Matt Reeves

Looks like COVID-19 done took down The Batman, b.

According to Vanity Fair, production on the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman has come to a screeching halt with word spreading that the film’s star, Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Though Warner Bros. has confirmed that filming on the picture has temporarily paused due to COVID-19, they wouldn’t say who tested positive on the production team.

Warner Bros. would not comment on any individual worker’s health, sharing only this statement: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” Vanity Fair confirmed through a highly placed source that Pattinson was the individual who became sick.

Damnit, Edward Cullen! Just as we were getting excited for the film too.

Reps for Pattinson declined to comment as well, so y’all know it’s probably him.

While it seems like a pretty solid rumor that Robert Pattinson is the COVID culprit in all of this, that just leads to questions about how he got himself infected with the virus. Was he out partying without a mask? Did someone else on the set have it and pass it on to him? Was it the Joker?

Apparently production of the film was going down across the pond (the UK) when a positive CODIV-19 test struck. Now that the “individual” has been placed in quarantine, they’ll have to wait a few weeks until the virus is gone and they’re healthy enough to resume work.

Prayers up for Pattinson and everyone else who’s been touched by the dreaded Rona. Wishing him and everyone else a speedy recovery.

Robert Pattinson Allegedly Tests Positive For The Rona, Stops Filming of ‘The Batman’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

