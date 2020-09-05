Master P Is Launching A Food Brand To Rival Uncle Ben’s And Aunt Jemima

Master P is bossing up in the consumer packaged goods industry. He now has his sights on the everyday foods we grew up with.

As spotted on Page Six the New Orleans native is expanding his portfolio in a major way. According to the report he is aiming to take market share away from some legacy brands like Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima. He detailed how he came to this new product launch in an interview with CNN. “When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn’t even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products,” P said.

Earlier this year he took to social media to informally reveal his “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned” line. “My partner and I, James Lindsey, created PJ Foods Company to give the world a taste of Louisiana’s authentically seasoned white rice, yellow rice, brown rice, dirty rice, and red beans and rice, while adding diversity in the packaged food shelving space” he wrote. “We are opening the doors for other black-owned companies to produce their own products and brands to change the narrative.”

Both Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima deserve to be sat down as both mascots represent slave servitude. So much so that Jemima parent company Quaker Oats confirmed they will retire her and will rename her iconic syrup. “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” and will make steps “toward progress on racial equality.”

