CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Master P Is Launching A Food Brand To Rival Uncle Ben’s And Aunt Jemima

Grits, syrup, oatmeal and more whoadie.

ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit And Target Holiday Market - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Master P is bossing up in the consumer packaged goods industry. He now has his sights on the everyday foods we grew up with.

As spotted on Page Six the New Orleans native is expanding his portfolio in a major way. According to the report he is aiming to take market share away from some legacy brands like Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima. He detailed how he came to this new product launch in an interview with CNN. “When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn’t even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products,” P said.

Earlier this year he took to social media to informally reveal his “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned” line. “My partner and I, James Lindsey, created PJ Foods Company to give the world a taste of Louisiana’s authentically seasoned white rice, yellow rice, brown rice, dirty rice, and red beans and rice, while adding diversity in the packaged food shelving space” he wrote. “We are opening the doors for other black-owned companies to produce their own products and brands to change the narrative.”

Both Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima deserve to be sat down as both mascots represent slave servitude. So much so that Jemima parent company Quaker Oats confirmed they will retire her and will rename her iconic syrup. “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” and will make steps “toward progress on racial equality.”

Photo:

Master P Is Launching A Food Brand To Rival Uncle Ben’s And Aunt Jemima  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 days ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close