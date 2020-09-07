CLOSE
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital Bed [Video]

Jacob Blake has been on the hearts of Americans for weeks now while being hospitalized after being shot seven times in the back by police. During this time, Americans have protested, the NBA has boycotted, and the rest of the sports world followed suit. Jacob’s family revealed the tragic news that he is paralyzed from the waist down due to the shooting, but obviously, everyone is thankful he’s still alive, regardless.

According to reports from TMZ, Jacob has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice as a whole during this difficult time.

“Jacob Blake has finally spoken to the public from his hospital bed where he lies paralyzed from the waist down — and his message is simple … don’t take life for granted,” the publication wrote.

“A video was posted this weekend by Blake’s family attorney, Ben Crump, which appears to have been filmed by a friend of his named Mike.”

“It shows Jacob lying in his hospital gown and addressing the camera — sharp, alert and precise with his words. We’ll let the man speak for himself, but to sum it up … he says the things we take for granted in life — like walking, for instance — can be taken from you in a flash, and he wants all the young’ns and old cats who might be listening to take notice — and take advantage.”

Jacob Blake looks to be in great spirits and he’s also very focused, which is good to see with all things considered. You can watch his full message below.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

[caption id="attachment_902583" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty[/caption] Once again, Megyn Kelly offered up her opinion when no one asked for it. The alleged blackface expert and posterwoman for white privilege let off a tweet soaked in victim-blaming Jacob Blake. New details have emerged in the incident where Blake was shot in the back at least seven times by a Kenosha. WI police officer on Sunday (August 23). According to the authorities, the police found a knife, which they say Blake told them he had, in the floorboard of his SUV. To be clear, the Wisconsin AG said the knife was discovered in the car’s floorboard and Blake allegedly told them it was there. That means he was unarmed. Before we go on, let’s keep in mind that he didn’t have the knife on his person, and even if he did, it certainly wouldn’t have justified getting shot in the back 7 times at close range. The egregious shooting has sparked local and national protests, with just last night, NBA players announcing they were going on strike, during the playoffs. So here comes Megyn Kelly trying to insinuate that the cops were justified by letting loose a whopper of atweet focusing on the knife. And no, we’re not reading too deeply into things considering she capitalized the word when she retweeted a news story about the revelation with, “Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG.” https://twitter.com/megynkelly/status/1298908052524085248 With her victim-blaming (and lie) on full display, Twitter was quick to drag Megyn Kelly, who once asked what’s the big deal about Blackface, only believe in a white Jesus and Santa Claus and has a history of bigoted rhetoric. We’re always here for a Karen getting her comeuppance, so peep the best of the slander against her below. Of course, there are those on her side, but they can keep kicking rocks. RELATED: Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says RELATED: Donald Trump Inspired Kyle Rittenhouse To Shoot And Kill People, Reports Suggest

