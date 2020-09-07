CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO]

https://youtu.be/_FZXfgT_IRg Weeks after much of the country begins to "re-open" more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for coronavirus during a 34-minute interview about COVID-19  with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her YouTube channel.

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.

Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus. Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”

The Latest:

Photos
Close