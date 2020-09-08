Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome Their Second Baby Girl! [VIDEO]

Congratulations! Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed their second daughter Rue Rose in the early hours of Sunday, September 6th. The Neighborhood Talk broke the news first. The birth was pretty timely considering the couple was feted by friends at a baby shower Saturday night.
According to the couples’ social media, Teyana and Iman welcomed a healthy baby girl Sunday around 3am.
At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose
Great news! We’re so happy all is well with this beautiful family.
As for the baby shower, the party was held at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta and planned by Teyana’s close friends Karrueche and Karen Civil along with celebrity event producer extraordinaire Hannah Kang and Theory Communications. The event was an intimate outdoor affair sponsored by Pretty Little Thing, Belaire, Beats By Dre, and Wifey Wines. Guests included La La Anthony, Victor Cruz, Lori Harvey, Monyetta Shaw, Queen Naija, and Clarence White, among others.
Congrats to Teyana and Iman!
