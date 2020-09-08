CLOSE
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome 2nd Baby Girl

The crew is now 4-deep.

The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Congratulations are in order. Singer Teyana Taylor and pro basketball players Iman Shumpert have welcomed a new baby girl.

Rubi Rose is the couple’s second child and their second daughter (Tayla aka Junie was born in late 2015). The proud papa took to Instagram to announce her arrival—via an at-home birth in a bathroom with good energy.

Wrote Shump:

At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose

Yes, the kid isn’t even a week old but already has an Instagram account. At the time of this post, she already has 59,000 followers.

 

 

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome 2nd Baby Girl  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

