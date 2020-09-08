CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Kanye West Walks On Water During Sunday Service

Kanye gonna 2020...

Kanye West

Source: Splash / Splash News

Yeah, Kanye West is really trying his hardest to convince his followers that he’s divine for real for real.

With the return of his Sunday Service congregation, the “Presidential spoiler candidate” has decided to take things a tad bit further and took his family for a stroll… on water. That’s right, Yeezus walked on water with his children because, well, why not?

According to Hypebeast, the stunt came after Pastor Joel Osteen gave a sermon at Sunday Service in Atlanta in which he spoke about Jesus walking on water and giving Peter the permission to walk on H2O himself. Well, it seems to have been part of a grand plan in which Kanye and his family re-enacted the scene and walked on a pond outside of Pinewood Studios to show and prove that he’s worthy of MAGA country’s support or whatever.

Following the sermon, Osteen, Kanye and his kids, along with the entire choir performed a reenactment of the story. The group dressed in grey outfits stepped into the shallow body of water and walked through it surrounded by doves for a divine effect.

Why, b? Why is any of this necessary?

If Kanye really wants to impress us he needs to take a pair of Yeezys and make enough of them to feed every single hypebeast who wants to get a pair. And we mean a colorway that we want not some wild joints that’s gonna sit on the shelves. Just sayin.’

Check out the scene below and let us know if Kanye’s doing the most or if he’s doing just enough.

Kanye West Walks On Water During Sunday Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close