Rihanna Healing After Electric Scooter Accident, Reps Say

During a recent outing, the music star and fashion designer appeared to be bruised.

(FILE) Rihanna&apos;s Charity Donates $5 Million for Global Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. Rihanna...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Fans of Rihanna should be relieved to know that the music superstar and fashion designer is recovering after an accident left her bruised. According to her reps, the Fenty Beauty mogul had a bad spill on an electric scooter thus the visible bruises on her face.

TMZ published photos of Rihanna, clearly suffering from injuries of which the root was unknown at the time. This, of course, set off a flurry of concern for the Bajan pop songstress after surviving domestic violence in times past. However, Rihanna’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that she just had a nasty spill that injured her face and forehead but added that she’s recovering in time.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” read the statement to the publication.

Photo: WENN

Rihanna Healing After Electric Scooter Accident, Reps Say  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

