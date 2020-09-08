In the long run, could the pandemic actually end up IMPROVING our lives in some ways? There are several things that have changed because of the pandemic and honestly, most of us wouldn’t mind keep it that way, permanently. Here are five good changes we’ve had to make that we want to keep, according to Axios.com

1. More work-from-home jobs. COVID forced companies to figure out how to handle remote workers. So there’s a good chance you’ll see a lot more of those jobs out there, long after the pandemic ends.

2. Watching new movies at home. Theaters won’t go away. But movies might hit on-demand earlier. And releasing them in theaters and on-demand at the same time might happen more.

3. Having groceries delivered. It’s a lot more popular now than it was pre-COVID. And grocery stores have worked out how to get it done. Alcohol delivery has also boomed.

4. Telehealth and teletherapy. It’s cheaper, and they can see more patients. So talking to doctors and therapists online before you see them in person might become the new norm.

5. More outdoor dining options. Restaurants have had to invest in ways to serve people outside. And a lot of those outdoor areas will stay.

5 Good Changes Caused By the Pandemic That We Want to Keep! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

