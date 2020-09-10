CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address

Trump supporters always doing the most.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 17, 2019

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It seems that Cardi B continues to keep the right in their feelings. One disgruntled youth went to the lengths of disclosing some of her private information.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx bombshell continues to stand ten toes down on her crusade to get Donald Trump out of The White House. In turn, republicans have come at her online and in the media but she has become used to it as per a recent Instagram Live rant. “They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f***” she said.

One MAGA supporter posted her addy and urged his side to set her home on fire. “Let me tell you something. Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire” she revealed. But the “Bodak Yellow” rapper quickly bossed up. “I literally hired a private investigator and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f***ing teenager. His parents were shook.”

Earlier this week Bardi got into a viral back and forth with Candace Owens after the conservative referred to her as “dumb and illiterate”. She addressed the attack in signature fashion. “It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote,” she explained. “I love politics. Today Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me. Just like I can make millions of people pop their p***y; I can make millions of people go vote.”

You can see the IG Live stream below.

Photo: Prince Williams

Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close