The Classic Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” OG’s Are Set To Return On Black Friday

After a year filled with 3's in different flavors, Jordan Brand seems ready to close out the year with a 4 in it's original recipe...

Air Jordan 4 Fire Red

Source: Jordan / NIke

Okay hypebeasts, collectors, resellers, and bot cheaters—get ready for one of the most highly anticipated releases in years. Jordan Brand is readying thee retro release of 2020.

Air Jordan 4 Fire Red

Source: Jordan / NIke

After months of rumors and fingers crossing, Jordan Brand has confirmed that this year’s highly anticipated Black Friday release will indeed be the 1989 “Fire Red” Air Jordan IV’s with the “Nike Air” logo on the heel tab.

About time!

The last time these saw a release was back in 2012 with the Jumpman logo replacing the original “Nike Air” on the back. But being that OG fans have been gobbling up any and every retro Jordan with the original “Nike Air” branding, Jordan has decided to give fans what they’ve been begging for and are prepared to retro the classic silhouette in its original form.

The sneakers are set to drop this November 27 at the tune of $200 in a full family size run, but don’t expect this to be an easy copp. Heads will be doubling and tripling up on these (we know we are) so prepare to battle bots, enter raffles, and still take numerous L’s come Black Friday.

Peep them below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck in a few months.

Air Jordan 4 Fire Red

Source: Jordan / NIke

 

The Classic Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” OG’s Are Set To Return On Black Friday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
