Front Page News: Clip Surfaced Of Donald Trump Admitting To Downplaying Coronavirus [WATCH]

Donald Trump planned for us to be doomed from the beginning. An audio clip surfaced that our dear president knew the severity of the coronavirus pandemic since February.

The book by Bob Woodward where the clip was featured said that Trump knew that COVID-19 would be more serious than the flu and he purposely downplayed the virus on purpose.

Listen to the front page news and hear what he had to say about the pandemic and what Joe Biden had to say.  

[caption id="attachment_844811" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Barack Obama is living a post-presidential life and still dispensing the same wisdom and coolness as he exhibited during his time as the 44th President of the United States. Apparently, 44 lives rent-free inside President Donald Trump’s head, this after the former business mogul attempted to shift the blame of the coronavirus response to the Obama administration. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In one of his usual ham-handed morning missives on Twitter on Friday (March 13), President Trump wrote the following string of “thoughts”: For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further….. … Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! Folks accustomed to Trump’s bluster should be able to see that this is another attempt to deflect from the fact he and his administration fumbled the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak domestically and are still doing damage control. READ ALSO: Here Are 5 Things You Should Be Doing During The Coronavirus Outbreak This kind of tactic works with MAGA nutjobs and conservative pundits who need fodder to rile up their respective bases and listeners, but it’s awfully thin to place the blame on Obama for what should have been a far more robust response to the pandemic. As it stands, folks on Twitter are letting Trump know that trying to blame Obama for his gaffe isn’t going to fly. We’ve got those reactions below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Photo: Getty

Photos
