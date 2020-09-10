CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

8 Year Old Girl In Akron Shot In The Middle Of The Afternoon

Close-up of an Akron city police vehicle

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

At a time of day when children are playing outside, people are doing lawn work as well as running out to pick up lunch an eight-year-old was caught in some crossfire in West Akron.

According to Akron police at about 1:17 p.m. this afternoon, shots were fired near a car wash in the 1200 block of Copley Road. The shots were fired from one vehicle at another, and police say it appears the SUV that the girl was inside of was nearby those other two vehicles when those shots were fired. Police do not know if the vehicles were moving or stationary at the time of the shooting.  Read More

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

17 photos Launch gallery

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

Continue reading Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

For all of the fatal police shootings of people of color that are reported by mainstream media, many others go undocumented or are minimally covered. RELATED: Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key Witnesses To Police Shootings Of Black Men Oftentimes, more media attention plays a role in spurring law enforcement, investigators and district attorneys to move forward with arrests and charges. Stories can also raise awareness, spark social media conversations and motivate activists to organize protests. There have been a number of demonstrations where marchers issued demands in police shooting cases and relayed those demands to news outlets. The exchanges of information and news can make a difference in keeping eyes on these deadly police shootings and how they are treated by the criminal justice system. If people are in the know, then they can better challenge the status quo. And for people of color, calling out injustices are crucial for survival. Here are fatal police shootings of African Americans that have not garnered substantial press—or which have faded from the media, although there has been little progress.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

8 Year Old Girl In Akron Shot In The Middle Of The Afternoon  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close