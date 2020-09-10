CLOSE
Mic Check 1, 2: A ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Podcast Is On The Way, ‘Daily Show’ Too

Need an Ed Lover and Dre episode.

Public Enemy Appears On "Yo! MTV Raps"

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Certain shows are so synonymous with the culture that they will live on forever. One will be reborn as an episodic listening series.

As spotted on Deadline Viacom is doubling down in their efforts to make their own respective mark in the digital entertainment category. According to the story the New York, NY based conglomerate has reached a three-year agreement with iHeartMedia. The contract will bring a podcast version of Yo! MTV Raps to life. Originally hosted by Ed Lover and Dr. Dre, the program was the first Hip-Hop show ever to air on the network. It would enjoy a long run and end in historic fashion with an epic cipher featuring the likes of KRS-ONE, Rakim, Redman and others.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @rushtown298 ・・・ #YoMTVRaps30

A post shared by YO! MTV Raps Experience (@yomtvrapsexperience) on

Also in developt are three extensions from Trevor Noah’s very popular Daily Show. Expect to see programming from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition and The Daily Show: Podcast Universe. “We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia, the leading global commercial podcast publisher to expand our hit shows and IP into hit franchises,” said Keyes Hill-Edgar, Chief Operating Officer, Entertainment & Youth Group, ViacomCBS. “iHeart’s wide distribution and availability across a number of leading platforms align well with our global reach and audiences.”

All of the audio series will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network and available on iHeartRadio in addition to wherever fans find their favorite podcasts.

Photo: Gett

Mic Check 1, 2: A ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Podcast Is On The Way, ‘Daily Show’ Too  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
