CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Hot Spot: Will Smith and Dark Skin Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert Finally Reunite! [WATCH]

The MAGA supports are coming after Cardi B. and they’re not playing nice.  A teenage Trump supporter released the rapper’s address on social media and threatened to burn her house down.  Because she’s so public with her disdain for Trump, she feels like it has made her a target.

In other news, Will Smith and Janet Hubert, the dark skin Aunt Viv have finally reunited!  After many years of rivalry, the two seen to have come to a common ground after Will Smith posted a photo to his Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

12 photos Launch gallery

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Continue reading Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Hot Spot: Will Smith and Dark Skin Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert Finally Reunite! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close