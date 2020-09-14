Usher Hopes To Finally Have A Daughter! [Exclusive Interview]

Usher Wants To Be A Girl Dad!

National
| 09.14.20
Dismiss
The Voice - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

Atlanta native, Usher Raymond IV will be growing his family very shortly, as he has confirmed he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are expecting their first child together. Usher already has two sons, but revealed to Ryan Cameron that he would truly like to have daughters and become a Girl Dad.

Ryan Cameron

Source: Radio One / Ryan Cameron

RELATED: Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine

Check out the interview below has Usher talks about his wants for daughters and what everyone should expect from his upcoming Las Vegas Residency

RELATED: Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves Chris Brown

Majic App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Usher Hopes To Finally Have A Daughter! [Exclusive Interview]  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close