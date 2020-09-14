CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Months After Her Request To Dismiss

Ray J's citing irreconcilable differences.

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Ray J and Princess Love are over — again.

The singer and entrepreneur announced on Monday (September 14) that he was filing for divorce from his wife of four years, even after he initially called off the divorce when the two reconciled over the summer.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Back in May, Princess Love was the party who called for a divorce but Ray chose family first over splitting up. Apparently, whatever initially worked this summer didn’t last until the fall. If you remember, the two had a huge fight in Las Vegas last November where Princess claimed that she was “stranded” in Vegas after the argument. At the time, she was eight months pregnant and preparing for the birth of the couple’s son, Epik.

The two Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood co-stars tied the knot in 2016 and have two kids together, 2-year-old Melody Love Norwood and Epik.

RELATED: Princess Love Gets Ray J Divorce Order Dismissed

RELATED: Wait A Minute: Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife Princess Love On Instagram, Princess Says She Wants A Divorce

Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Months After Her Request To Dismiss  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close