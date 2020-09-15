Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s Daughter

While Kobe Bryant’s legacy is sure to live on forever one of his former teammates is trying to make sure his daughter’s name is never forgotten. Pau Gasol is paying tribute to her in a big way.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
As spotted on TMZ the former NBA player recently brought a new child to this world with his wife. In what has to be one of the classiest moves by any professional athlete, the power forward took the opportunity to honor Kobe and his late daughter with the name selected.
On Sunday (Sept. 13), Elisabet Gianna Gasol came into this world bearing the middle name of Gianna Bryant. He detailed his enthusiasm in both Spanish and English. “Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol , a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad”.
View this post on Instagram
Nuestra pequeña ya está con nosotros! Todo ha ido muy bien y no podemos estar más felices!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, un nombre con mucho significado para nuestra preciosa hija!! ❤️👨👩👧 #Padredeniña Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨👩👧 #girldad
Gasol played with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014. During his tenure, the team won two NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. The two would enjoy a close friendship after he left LA and post-retirement.
—
Photo: Getty
The Latest:
- How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor ‘Murder’ Settlement Is Reached As Her Killers Remain Free
- CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 To Help Black Families Economically And Socially
- Good Times: Is Getting An Animated Reboot!
- Ohio: Attorney General Dave Yost Wants Netflix To Remove ‘Cuties”
- We Shall Overcome: Black Voter Suppression In 2020
- Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts Essential Workers In The Pandemic
- Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Months After Her Request To Dismiss
- Usher Hopes To Finally Have A Daughter! [Exclusive Interview]
- Front Page News: Hurricane Sally To Hit The Gulf Coast Soon [VIDEO]
- Hot Spot: Reactions To The Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight VERZUZ [WATCH]
Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s Daughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com