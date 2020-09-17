CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

More Than 328K People Files Unemployment In The Last Week

Easton Town Center

Source: nford / Radio One

The unemployment rates continues to climb in Ohio as just last week, there are more than 328,000 claims.

America has never seen its economy take such a blow, and although the job market is coming back together there are thousands of Americans who are still without work and income.

U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 form the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.

Unemployment claims remain high, as the economy is trying to get back on their feet. The risk going forward continues to come from virus outbreaks and intermittent interruptions to activity. Overall, the job market is less weak than it was in April.

Follow ya radio Bae @thedopedixon

Black Fashion Designers from Ohio

Black Fashion Designers From Ohio

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Fashion Designers From Ohio

Continue reading Black Fashion Designers From Ohio

Black Fashion Designers From Ohio

    According to NewsOne, "with nearly 50 million Black people in the United States, Black consumers spend more than $1 trillion a year. Nielsen, which provides analytical insights about the habits of consumers, released an in-depth look at Black buying power to document the trends associated with that tremendously reliable level of spending." So why not use our black buying power to uplift our own by buying something we all use every day....clothes!  Ohio is home to thousands of black fashion designers.  In fact, Columbus was named the #3 city in the US for fashion just behind New York and Los Angeles.  From evening gowns to accessories there are so many talented designers in the Buckeye state to fill your closet with unique items to set you apart from others. Cincinnati to Cleveland we've curated a list of black designers living and creating in Ohio! Know someone we missed?  Click here

More Than 328K People Files Unemployment In The Last Week  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close