Pretty Girls Sweat and Sunday II Sunday Team Up To Make Fitness Fun and Affordable for Black Women

Source: Pretty Girls Sweat & Sunday II Sunday / Pretty Girls Sweat & Sunday II Sunday

Whether you love exercising or not, one thing we can all agree on is the toll it takes on natural hair. No matter how hard you try to wrap it or how tight you try to hold it, the excess sweat while working out can be pretty stressful for Black hair. Because of this universal challenge, some Black women choose not to exercise at all or exercise less frequently in an effort to preserve their natural hair, while others opt for protective styles so they don’t interrupt their regular workout routine. Even with these options in place, one out of five Black women are still considered overweight and childhood obesity is something that still plagues our society.

Black female entrepreneur, Aeshia DeVore Branch , saw the need to address this very problem and figured out a way to provide Black women with solutions that make fitness fun, affordable and accessible. Enter Pretty Girls Sweat, Branch’s “sweat sisterhood and transformational wellness event series for women looking to make fitness fun, erase the stigma that sweat holds, celebrate diversity in the health industry and erase childhood obesity.” The brand creates wellness experiences, fitness festivals, digital content and more to help unite women to “sweat with purpose” while raising awareness of obesity and giving back to underserved communities.

In a new partnership with athleisure hair care brand Sunday II Sunday, Pretty Girls Sweat is upping the ante on fitness as a whole by hosting a virtual dance party to continue encouraging women to not compromise their health for society’s beauty standards. The upcoming virtual event aims to “erase the negative stigma associated with sweating while celebrating diversity in the health industry” and will take place this Saturday, September 19th. The event will consists of a Zumba workout, Hip Hop music, giveaways, a panel discussion on hair and health, and even a keynote welcome address from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Together, Pretty Girls Sweat and Sunday II Sunday are making working out fun and reassuring women that you can get your sweat on and still maintain healthy hair! For more on Pretty Girls Sweat and to join their upcoming event, visit @prettygirlssweat on Instagram!

RELATED STORIES:

Fitness Trainer Tamika Harden Was Denied COVID-19 Testing Twice Before Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip Your Quarantine Body Into Shape

Pretty Girls Sweat And Sunday II Sunday Team Up To Make Fitness Fun And Affordable For Black Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: