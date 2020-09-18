CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Tatiana Maslany Tapped To Play She-Hulk In New Disney+ Series

That next Avengers crossover event is going to be next level...

4th Annual Women's March LA: Women Rising

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Looks like we have our new She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has been tapped to take on the role of Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk for Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series. Joining the likes of WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, She-Hulk will continue to expand Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe which will no doubt connect to the big screen in future crossover events.

Her comic book cousin, Bruce Banner was quick to welcome her into the MCU family and took to Twitter to roll out the welcome mat for his cousin.

Mark Ruffalo’s iteration of Bruce Banner has already been rumored to be making an appearance in the new She-Hulk series as he’s going to be introducing the character to the MCU.

Maslany also becomes the latest female talent to lead a Marvel project following in the footsteps of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson in the upcomingBlack Widow movie. Marvel head Kevin Feige has made it his mission to diversify the MCU and this latest addition to the universe does just that.

Looks like Disney+’s gonna be creating enough new shows to makeup for all the Marvel shows that Netflix canceled for no damn reason. Yeah, we’re still salty about Luke Cage getting canceled, b.

Tatiana Maslany Tapped To Play She-Hulk In New Disney+ Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close