Halle Berry recently celebrated her 54th birthday but it appears she has other things to celebrate: a new love.

Over the past couple of months, Berry has given her Instagram fans hints that she has a new man in her life. Although she never came out saying it directly, the actress posted a couple of feet photos that show not only her feet but also the feet of a mystery man.

Well now the cat is out of the bag.. sort of. Berry posted a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt with the name Van Hunt on it. Seems innocent, right? Well her caption spills the tea. She humorously, wrote, “now ya know… ”.

Get it? We’ve been wondering who these feet belonged to and now we know, it is musician Van Hunt.

Hunt, 50, is a neo soul and funk musician who has earned himself a Grammy for a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s “Family Affair” with John Legend and Joss Stone.

He also has released a couple solo projects.

All we have to say is, what a lucky guy.

Halle Berry Has A New Man & She Revealed His Identity… Sort Of [PHOTO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com