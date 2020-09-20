CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex Scenes Are, Howard U, Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy, + More

Hennessy And Honey Collective Party

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Known for his roles in “Avatar” and “Jumping The Broom,” Laz Alonso is no stranger to the big screen! Taking his talents to Amazon Prime for their number one show in the world “The Boys,” Alonso stopped by the Lemonade Stand to spill A LOT! He talked about the hit show and the similarities between Mother’s Milk and himself. Ever wondered how it felt to do a sex scene in a movie well Laz DOES NOT hold back and tells why he HATES doing them. The Howard Alum also dishes on who he was back in college and what the legacy of Howard University taught him. Laz also talked about Chadwick Boseman and what his career meant to Hollywood. Lots to dive into so grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that! Watch the full interview here:

Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex Scenes Are, Howard U, Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy, + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close