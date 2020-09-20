CLOSE
Pamela Hutchinson Of The Emotions, Known For ‘Best Of My Love’ Hit Single, Passes Away At 61

The Emotions

The Emotions (L-R Pamela Hutchinson, Wanda Hutchinson & Sheila Hutchinson) | Source: Michael Putland / Getty

Pamela Hutchinson, one-third of the all-sister group The Emotions best known for the hit “Best Of My Love” passed away on Friday (September 18). She was 61.

“In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020,” the group shared on Facebook Sunday (September 20). “Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace. ”

Hutchinson was the youngest of the famous trio. Her older sister, Wanda and Shelia are five to seven years older than her and as a group, The Emotions left their mark on history with singles such as “Best Of My Love,” and Earth Wind and Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland.”

The Emotions released nine albums through their carer, one of them certified platinum and another two that were certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

 

Pamela Hutchinson Of The Emotions, Known For ‘Best Of My Love’ Hit Single, Passes Away At 61  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

