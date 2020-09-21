CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast

ABC's "To Tell The Truth" - Season Five

Source: Kelsey McNeal / Getty

Vivica A. Fox was set to host E! Live From The Red Carpet Emmys pre-show along with Giuliana Rancic but both missed the telecast due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Rancic revealed that she, her husband Bill and son Duke all tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Fox’s diagnosis was announced by E! co-host Brad Goreski who informed viewers that Fox would be out and was currently quarantining.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic said in a statement. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

Fox is among a number of individuals from Black Hollywood who have tested positive for the virus including Kevin Hart, The Rock, and Tiffany Haddish.

The Latest:

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

62 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Continue reading Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

https://youtu.be/_FZXfgT_IRg Weeks after much of the country begins to "re-open" more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close