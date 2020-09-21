CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Up Forever” During Latest Emmys Acceptance Speech

Justice for Juicy Smolliét...ahem, Dave Chappelle.

Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Dave Chappelle gives minimal f*cks about his critics, and he said as much during his acceptance speech for his latest Emmy Awards last night (Sept. 20). Chappelle’s Netflix special nabbed wins in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Prerecorded) categories.

The renowned comedian picked up a three Emmys for his Sticks & Stones Netflix special and told his detractors to “shut the f*ck up forever” while graciously accepting his award.

“I read all the reviews, and they said so many terrible things,” said Chappelle, puffing on a cigarette and rocking a cozy, sleeveless full-lengh quilted coat. “They were embarrassed for me; I’d lost my way; it wasn’t even worth watching. I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f*ck up forever!”

And that’s that on that.

Chappelle also spent a portion of his time bigging up Stan Lathan, Sanaa’s dad and a great director who has been putting in work for years, and who caught that Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, his first. He also bigged up his fellow nominees, being sure to add, “I’m sorry you didn’t win tonight, but who gives a f*ck anyway?”

Peep Dave Chappelle go in below. We’re here for it.

Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Up Forever” During Latest Emmys Acceptance Speech  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close