Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces In NASCAR

NBA Legend Michael Jordan is entering the world of NASCAR.

Jordan has purchased a NASCAR Cup Series Charter and will bring on Bubba Wallace as his driver. Wallace made news early this year by using his platform to help remove the Confederate flag from NASCAR. In June, a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway but the FBI determined in its findings that the noose’s placement was not a hate crime after an investigation.

Wallace started his career with Richard Petty Motorsports, making him the lone Black man in NASCAR. Wallace list of accomplishments included 104 career starts, five top team finishes in 2020, and runner up in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Jordan is a major fan of speed and in 2004 created Jordan Motorsports.

Fellow NASCAR racer, Denny Hamlin will also join the team as a part-owner.

Source | NASCAR.com

