CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces In NASCAR

Michael Jordan is hitting the fast lane and bringing some heavy hitters with him

Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Paris Game

Source: Aurelien Meunier / Getty

NBA Legend Michael Jordan is entering the world of NASCAR.

Jordan has purchased a NASCAR Cup Series Charter and will bring on Bubba Wallace as his driver. Wallace made news early this year by using his platform to help remove the Confederate flag from NASCAR. In June, a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway but the FBI determined in its findings that the noose’s placement was not a hate crime after an investigation.

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Wallace started his career with Richard Petty Motorsports, making him the lone Black man in NASCAR. Wallace list of accomplishments included 104 career starts, five top team finishes in 2020, and runner up in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Jordan is a major fan of speed and in 2004 created Jordan Motorsports.

Fellow NASCAR racer, Denny Hamlin will also join the team as a part-owner.

Source | NASCAR.com

RELATED: NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Will Be Revving Up A #BlackLivesMatter Car For Next Race

RELATED: Erik Moses Named First Ever Black Track President In NASCAR History

RELATED: Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings As Investor & Board Member

Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces In NASCAR  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close