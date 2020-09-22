CLOSE
Ohio
18 Yr Old Suspect In Cleveland Officers Death Held on $3 Million Bond

This is sad on so many levels.  A Cleveland police detective was gunned down in killed in what was described as an ambush on September 3rd.  The suspect they have in custody is only a teenager but looking at his bond he may be spending the rest of his life that hadn’t even begun, in jail.

On Tuesday the process has started to begin.

18 year old, David McDaniel Jr who is accused of killing Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz and police informant Scott Dingess on Cleveland’s westside, appeared in court for his arraignment Tuesday on multiple murder charges and is now being held on a $3 million cash surety bond.  Read More

 

18 Yr Old Suspect In Cleveland Officers Death Held on $3 Million Bond

