WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 23, 2020: 200,000+ Deaths — Bloomberg Funds Former Felons — Slavery Assignments

1. State of Emergency Declared in Louisville Before Decision In Breonna Taylor Case

What You Need To Know:

The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky has declared a state of emergency as the city awaits the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

2. Michael Bloomberg Raises Funds for Former Felons in Florida

What You Need To Know:

Michael Bloomberg continues to shine a light on the Sunshine State. Last week, the former presidential candidate pledged $100 million to buy advertising for the Biden campaign in Florida.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 200,000 People Have Died from Coronavirus in the U.S.

What You Need To Know:

Eight months after the first reported case of Covid-19 in the United States, more than 200,000 people have succumbed to the pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the country, leaving almost 7 million infected and struggling with lingering symptoms after recovering.

4. Teachers Under Fire For Slavery Assignments to Student

What You Need To Know:

An Iowa City school teacher is under fire for an online learning assignment related to slavery

5. Can Investing In Handbags Be As Lucrative As Investing In Art?

What You Need To Know:

If you were looking for a nice short-term investment, perhaps luxury handbags are where you’ll see the biggest return since they have officially become an asset class.

 

