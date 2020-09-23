Uncle Ben’s Rice Brand Gets A New Name Change, Are We Here For it?

Mars unveiled the new name for its 70-year-old Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

This is the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.

Packaging with the new name Ben’s Original will hit stores next year.

“We listened to our associates and our customers and the time is right to make meaningful changes across society,” said Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, multisales and global customers. “When you are making these changes, you are not going to please everyone. But it’s about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”

