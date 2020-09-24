Halle Berry Is Headlining The #BrownGirlSwap Beauty And Wellness Summit This Weekend

Looking for something to get into this weekend? May we suggest Brown Girl Jane‘s #BrownGirlSwap Black Beauty & Wellness Summit? Powered by SheaMoisture and Sponsored by BET, the free two-day summit will function as a virtual business bootcamp and networking space focused on female entrepreneurship, tackling such topics as raising capital, social media marketing, and conscious commerce.

Speakers include Jill Scott, AARMY’s Angela Manuel Davis, Unilever COO Esi Eggleston Bracy, the Lip Bar’s Melissa Butler, and venture capitalist Keshia Knight Pulliam, along with headliner Halle Berry who founded the digital health and wellness community Rē-spin earlier this year.

“I started to think, what can I leave my children and what is the greatest imprint I can leave on this earth when I leave,” Berry told Brown Girl Jane’s Chief Brand Officer Tai Beauchamp of the motivation behind her new launch. “I realized that it was to leave a brand, leave something for my children, an annuity, a brand that they could connect to that was also a part of who I was. And I thought that this idea of re-spinning everything we thought we knew was very much in line with how I live my whole life.”

Describing herself as someone who always marched to the beat of her own drum, which is true of most entrepreneurs, Berry added, “Rē-spin is very much about rethinking the way you thought about everything you thought you knew and questioning what you’ve been told. Daring to breakdown barriers, daring to think for yourself — be a free thinker, daring to come up with what your life should be for yourself regardless of what others think it should be.”

Other summit speakers include author Mikki Taylor; Balanced Black Girl Founder Lestraundra Alfred; maternity wellness expert Latham Thomas; Novi Brown, Ebony Obsidian, and Mignon Von of the cast of “Sistas,’ and many more.

In addition to a free event, all attendees receive a 20% post-event discount for their next BROWN GIRL Jane purchase. Click here to register.

Halle Berry Is Headlining The #BrownGirlSwap Beauty And Wellness Summit This Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

