CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short Pixie Cut And It Looks Amazing

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 28, 2019

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

In true Throwback Thursday fashion, Missy Elliott took us on a trip down memory lane today with the debut of her new short pixie haircut. The look, created by her longtime stylist Kellon Deryck, pays homage to the vintage version of Missy “Misdemeanor” who we were first introduced to when she stepped on the scene in the ’90s with those jet black finger waves that came to define her iconic style.

The rapper debuted her new ‘do on her Instagram and Twitter pages this morning, with the caption, “Welp back to my short hair days 😩 just for a lil bit😉✂.”

As a legend in our culture, Missy has always been praised for her creativity in music, videos, fashion, and hair, and it’s the combination of all of those elements that turned her into the icon she still is today. From her signature short finger waves, to her asymmetrical bob, to those insane braids she wore on her Iconology album cover, Missy is always switching it up on us like the true trendsetter she is.

Missy not only paved the way for women in the music industry, but she also opened the door to extreme creativity and self-expression in sound, music, and especially her style. And in case you need a reminder of how she pulled off this look 20 years ago, peep the photo below. Same energy is right.

Missy said this look is only for a bit, so we’ll have to enjoy it while it lasts. Who knows what she and Kellon might cook up in the salon chair next. Are you loving Missy’s pixie?

Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short Pixie Cut And It Looks Amazing  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close