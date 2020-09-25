Twitter Trolls Cite Reginald Denny To Defend Cars Driving Through Protesters

A car that drove through a protest for social justice in California before protesters chased it down and attacked the driver has drawn attention to the ongoing debate about how people involved should react to those situations. Should protesters yield to the cars? Should drivers respect the sanctity of Americans’ freedom of assembly to exercise their rights to protest?
There apparently was no right answer Thursday night when a news helicopter recorded footage of a white Toyota Prius forcing its way through a crowd of protesters on a street in Hollywood. The ensuing violence in response to the car driving through protesters prompted Twitter trolls to compare the situation to Reginald Denny, the fateful truck driver who was pulled from his car during the 1992 Los Angeles riots and beaten nearly to death.
The protests in Hollywood were part of larger nationwide social justice demonstrations against police violence that were renewed following a Louisville grand jury indicting a fired cop for shooting a wall instead of for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The overheard footage showed the Prius approaching an intersection and attempting to turn right, which just happened to be mostly blocked by a group of protesters marching peacefully. It was apparent the protesters did not want the car to proceed, but it did. And in doing so, it hit several protesters, prompting others to run up and knock on the car’s windows. The Prius ultimately drove away and cruised to the next street block as the news helicopter continued to record.
That’s when a pickup truck sped up to the Prius, passed it and turned into its path, forcing the Prius to stop. People then got out of the pickup truck and confronted the driver of the Prius, who reversed into another vehicle directly behind it as other protesters — apparently from the earlier collision at the intersection — also approached the car. They all began hitting the car before the Prius’ driver sped off; this time for good.
Watch the video below.
The driver was ultimately “pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed,” according to local journalist Kenny Holmes, who tweeted a video of the encounter that was recorded from a different angle.
The unfortunate episode allowed right-wing Twitter provocateurs to capitalize on fears that the so-called “radical left” resorts to the kind of mob violence that Donald Trump nonsensically tells his base will continue if he’s not re-elected. They even went so far as to compare the situation to Reginald Denny, the truck driver who was in the wrong place at the wrong time following the acquittal of the LAPD officers shown on video beating motorist Rodney King nearly to death.
Denny’s name was a top trending topic as a result and images of him lying bloodied on the street went viral, with people encouraging drivers in similar encounters with protesters to never get out of their cars.
It’s important to note that during Denny’s last known interview in 2002, he told NBC News that he understood the pain of the protesters.
“How bad do you have to jack up a neighborhood before the neighborhood just says enough?” he asked at the time.
Denny also insisted his attack was not racist and he was not targeted because he is white.
“People seem to forget it was black folks that saved my life,” he said in the interview. “On one hand, there were some out there to try to kill me or do me in. On the other hand, they are trying to save me because I’m not the enemy, and believe me I am not the enemy.”
The violence Thursday night came just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced legislation that could be construed as incentivizing drivers hitting protesters — or, at least, not yielding to them. The Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act plainly states that any driver who just happens to hit protesters obstructing a roadway “is NOT liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.”
The African American Policy Forum said the bill sends “as loud a signal as possible that [DeSantis] is okay with, and would even encourage, anyone who wants to use their car or truck to mow down BLM protesters.” The nonprofit think tank dedicated to dismantling structural inequality added: “We should not understate how dangerous this is.”
Protesters have increasingly taken to highways and other major thoroughfares to block traffic in an effort to bring attention to social justice causes. However, in some instances, drivers have rammed protesters with their vehicles. That was the case in Seattle in July when a protester was killed on Interstate 5 after she was intentionally hit by a car.
It was also important to remember that there have been multiple instances of police vehicles ramming protesters across the country, many times violently. The NYPD has been especially guilty of doing this.
SEE ALSO:
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go Viral After Daniel Cameron Defends Grand Jury Decision
Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her
Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her
1. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 1 of 50
2. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 2 of 50
3. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 6 of 50
7. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 14 of 50
15. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Possible Charges In Breonna Taylor's DeatSource:Getty 17 of 50
18.18 of 50
19. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 20 of 50
21. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 22 of 50
23. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 28 of 50
29. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 29 of 50
30. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 30 of 50
31. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center in NYCSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New YorkSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New YorkSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna TaylorSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna TaylorSource:Getty 42 of 50
43. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 45 of 50
46. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 50 of 50
Twitter Trolls Cite Reginald Denny To Defend Cars Driving Through Protesters was originally published on newsone.com