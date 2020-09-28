CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations Due to Pandemic

Celebrities at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' studios

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Will your holiday traditions change because of the coronavirus? With the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving, now just two and three months away, Americans are facing the decision of how they will celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

 

Christmas gifts with silver ribbon

Source: Martin Barraud / Getty

A recent Morning Consult poll found that 71 percent said their holiday traditions will change, up 10 percentage points from early August. A slim majority of 53 percent said their family’s usual holiday gatherings will go forward as planned, while nearly half, 47 percent, said they will be canceled altogether.

Friends sharing wine, food, appetizers. Holiday dining.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

There was a partisan divide, with 59 percent of Democrats saying they’re canceling their usual holiday get-together’s compared to just 35 percent of Republicans. While holiday gatherings may take place, 74 percent said their family celebrations will be smaller than usual, and 74 percent said the same about gatherings with friends. Just under half, 49 percent, said some or all of their holiday family gatherings with shift to being virtual this year.

For more details, click here.

POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations Due to Pandemic  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close